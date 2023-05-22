Arsenal want more than €30m to let in-form star seal transfer to one of two Euro giants

Arsenal are reportedly likely to ask for more than €30million to let Folarin Balogun go in this summer’s transfer window.

The Gunners sent the highly-rated young forward out on loan to Ligue 1 side Reims this season, and he’s been in hugely impressive form in his time in France, scoring 20 goals and contributing two assists so far.

Still, it seems Balogun won’t be returning to fight for a place in the Arsenal squad as they prepare to let him go, provided the money is good enough.

According to Calciomercato, AC Milan are showing an interest, while RB Leipzig are thought to be at the front of the queue for his signature, which will cost over €30m.

It will be interesting to see how this develops, but it seems a slightly risky move by Arsenal after Balogun’s explosive form in French football this season.

The 21-year-old looks like he has a big future in the game, and it’s not clear why he shouldn’t be ahead of someone like Eddie Nketiah in Mikel Arteta’s pecking order.