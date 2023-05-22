Arsenal hope to keep wonderkid despite Manchester United transfer interest

Arsenal reportedly hope to keep hold of midfield wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri this summer despite clubs circling for him as he nears the end of his schoolboy registration.

The talented 16-year-old is the latest in a long line of fine prospects coming through Arsenal’s academy, and it seems he could have big offers from elsewhere if he decides to leave at the end of his current deal.

Manchester United are one of the teams showing an interest in Nwaneri, along with Manchester City and Chelsea, according to The Athletic.

The Red Devils have a proud history of bringing through academy players, so if they could add a prospect like Nwaneri to their youth setup, he’d surely be in good hands for the future.

It will be interesting to see what Nwaneri decides, as Arsenal is surely a pretty tempting place to be right now after the great work done by Mikel Arteta.

United are also making progress under Erik ten Hag, though, while Man City are closing in on a stunning treble this season and also tend to blood homegrown players alongside their big-money signings.