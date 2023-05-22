Atletico Madrid looking to sign Leeds duo in €50m double deal

Leeds United are on the verge of relegation from the Premier League and should that become official next weekend, there will be clubs lining up moves for several of their stars.

Two names already linked with a move away are Tyler Adams and Rodrigo, with Atletico Madrid said to be interested in their services this summer, reports Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The La Liga giants are looking to add squad depth during the upcoming window in order to mount a challenge for the league title next season and are willing to spend €50m on recruiting the two Leeds stars.

Adams and Rodrigo have been key players for Leeds this season and it is no surprise that these two are some of the first names linked with a move away from Elland Road.

Leeds could lose a lot of players this summer should they go down but that is an outcome they hope to avoid on Sunday should results go their way.