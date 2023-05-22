Callum Wilson sends a cheeky dig to West Ham ahead of Conference League final

Callum Wilson has delivered a cheeky dig to West Ham ahead of the Hammers’ Europa Conference final game against Fiorentina next month.

After beating AZ Alkmaar to reach the European tournament’s final, David Moyes’ Londoners are on course to win their first major trophy for many years.

But Wilson, who, of course, represents Newcastle, believes the Magpies sealing Champions League qualification would be a bigger achievement than the Hammers winning Europe’s third-tier tournament.

When asked by the club’s official media team which achievement would be more significant, Wilson, who knows his side needs just one more win to guarantee Champions League football next season, said: “It’s got to be Newcastle getting in the Champions League,” he said, with a smirk on his face.

“Europa Conference League, you know, if we was in there we’d win it as well. That’s all I’ve got to say about that.”