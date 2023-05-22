Chelsea add 25-year-old Inter Milan star to summer shortlist

Although they must trim their bursting squad down in the summer, Chelsea desperately need to sign a new striker in time for next season.

Despite not being officially unveiled as their new manager, Mauricio Pochettino is expected to permanently succeed Graham Potter in the Stamford Bridge hot seat next term.

And with the Argentine facing a squad headache, emphasis will not only be placed on offloading several players but also on signing some more key additions.

The position that is undoubtedly Chelsea’s weakest area is the striker’s role. Kai Havertz has continually failed to produce the performances needed for a Premier League striker, with Romelu Lukaku, currently on loan with Inter Milan, unlikely to reignite his Chelsea career.

And ahead of the summer transfer window, the Blues, owned by US billionaire Todd Boehly, are expected to pursue at least one new hitman. Although several names have already been linked, including Napoli forward Victor Osimhen, with the Serie A champions demanding well over £100m in exchange for their prolific marksman, Chelsea’s attention, according to the Daily Mail, has turned to Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez.

Martinez, 25, has enjoyed an impressive season. Not only did he help guide Argentina to last winter’s 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but after scoring 25 goals, in all competitions, the 25-year-old has once again seen his stock rise.

Whether or not the Nerazzurri will let their star man leave remains unknown. Fans wouldn’t have believed the Serie A giants would have let Lukaku leave following his contributions to their 2020-21 title-winning season either, but they did and to none other than Chelsea, so there remains hope that the two club’s strong relationship can continue this summer.

Other names on the Blues’ striking shortlist are believed to include Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund and Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic.