Despite the recent speculation regarding his future, Kai Havertz is set to stay at Chelsea this summer.

That’s according to journalist Dean Jones, who believes the German forward, who has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich, is likely to continue at Stamford Bridge next season.

A recent report from 90min claimed the Bavarians have earmarked Havertz, 23, as a potential replacement for Sadio Mane following the African’s falling out with teammate Leroy Sane.

However, despite being long-time admirers of Havertz, Jones believes its unlikely the Bundesliga giants will pursue a move for the 23-year-old.

“Havertz hasn’t been totally convincing in Lampard’s time at the club,” Jones told GiveMeSport.

“There’s still some question as to whether he stays at Chelsea for next season. The signs I’ve got at the moment are that he probably will stay.”

Although Chelsea need to trim their bursting squad down this summer, it is understandable why Havertz may not be a name at the top of Todd Boehly’s exit list.

The former Bayer Leverkusen attacker has by no means set the Premier League alight since his move in 2020, but still young enough to turn his fortunes around and arguably one of the Blues’ most valuable players, Havertz will have at least one more season to save his Chelsea career.