Chelsea have scouted Premier League star but some staff are unsure about pursuing transfer

Chelsea have reportedly sent scouts to keep an eye on Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia in recent times.

The Belgium international has been superb since joining the Saints last summer, and it seems likely that he’ll now earn himself a big move this summer following the club’s relegation from the Premier League to the Championship.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea have been scouting Lavia, with director of recruitment Joe Shields a big fan of the 19-year-old, while others at Stamford Bridge are apparently less sure about the player.

It remains to be seen how this will pan out, but Chelsea would surely do well to target Lavia as a long-term replacement for the ageing N’Golo Kante, who is out of contract this summer.

If CFC don’t move quickly for Lavia, one imagines they could be beaten to his signature by one of their rivals.

Arsenal were recently linked as admirers by Ben Jacobs, speaking to Give Me Sport, and they’re another club who could do with making some changes in the middle of the park this summer.