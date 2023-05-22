Club believe Manchester United will bid more than Arsenal for £90m transfer target

West Ham United reportedly believe that Manchester United will end up making a bigger offer than Arsenal for star midfield player Declan Rice this summer.

The Hammers have been widely expected to lose Rice at the end of this season for some time now, as revealed by Ben Jacobs in his column for CaughtOffside earlier this month.

Arsenal hope to put together a package of around £90million for Rice, but West Ham want more than that and think Man Utd will offer them something better, according to the Daily Mail.

The Red Devils could certainly do with bringing in a top midfielder like Rice for next season, with the England international sure to be an upgrade on unconvincing duo Scott McTominay and Fred.

Still, Arsenal would probably be the more tempting option after their rise under Mikel Arteta, whereas many top players have gone to Old Trafford and suffered major dips in form.

Big names like Paul Pogba and Harry Maguire are among recent high-profile flops, while Angel Di Maria, Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku also struggled in the recent past, and Jadon Sancho and Antony look like two others who are also struggling to live up to expectations.

By contrast, Arteta has got the best out of players like Martin Odegaard and Granit Xhaka, so could surely do something similar with Rice in midfield.