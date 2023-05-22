Djibril Sow wants transfer to Premier League this summer

West Ham FC
Frankfurt midfielder Djibril Sow is said to be dreaming of a move to the Premier League this summer with West Ham interested in him.

This is according to Bild, who have released a list of players that will leave Frankfurt at the end of the season, with Sow being one of them.

Sow joined Frankfurt in 2019 from Swiss side Young Boys and has gone on to make over 100 appearances for the German side, winning the Europa League last season.

The outlet say that West Ham have shown an interest in the 26-year old recently, whose contract at the Deutsche Bank Park expires in 2024 and the rumoured price for the player is said to be around €20million.

With the Hammers in the Europa Conference League Final, a win in that match would propel them to the Europa League next season, which would make them a much more attractive prospect come the summer.

With Declan Rice also rumoured to be leaving the club at the end of the campaign for a triple-figure sum, West Ham could have themselves a big transfer kitty this summer, so watch this space to see if Sow gets his dream move during this off-season.

