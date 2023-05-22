Eddie Howe to have important players back from injury for the last couple of games this season

Newcastle United FC
Eddie Howe is set to welcome back Jacob Murphy and Sean Longstaff to the Newcastle squad following their respective injury layoffs.

This is according to NUFCBlog, who say that Murphy is set to return for tonight’s match against Leicester, where a Magpies win would secure them Champions League football for next season.

Murphy has been one of Newcastle’s more underrated players this season, making 41 appearances, but a groin injury is what had kept him out of the past couple of games.

Murphy has played 1,425 minutes in all competitions this season

The second player Howe is expecting back is Sean Longstaff, whose season was feared over following a foot injury he picked up in Newcastle’s 4-1 win over Everton at the end of April.

Luckily, there is now hope for the 25-year old to return for their final match against Chelsea next Sunday and end what has been an impressive season for him, having played in every league game this campaign before he picked up the injury.

