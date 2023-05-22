Ex-Manchester United striker Andy Cole has revealed his choice for Manchester United’s Player of the Season with the club impressing this campaign.

The season couldn’t have started much worse for United under the new management of Erik ten Hag, as they lost their first two games in the league 2-1 to Brighton and 4-0 to Brentford with it looking like it could be a rough debut year under the Dutchman’s stewardship.

However, ten Hag has managed to turn things around, winning the League Cup and firing United into the top four where they currently reside with two games of the season left to play, while they also prepare to face Premier League champions Manchester City in the FA Cup Final in two weeks’ time.

A big part of their change in fortunes this season has been the revitalisation of Marcus Rashford who has scored 29 goals in all competitions and speaking exclusively to Stretty News, Cole, who himself scored over 20 goals in a season three times during his time at Old Trafford, named the 25-year old as his choice for the club’s Player of the Season.

“I’d go with Marcus Rashford. I know Luke Shaw has done extremely well but without Rashford’s goals we wouldn’t be in the position we find ourselves in.

“I think his goals have been massive for Manchester United this season so it has to be Marcus for the way he’s come back to form.”

The England forward has three more matches to get one more goal for 30 for the season, a tally he will hit for the first time in his career, but even if he stays on 29, he will have still comfortably eclipsed his total of 22 which he set in 2019/20.