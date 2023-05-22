Gareth Southgate makes contact with star over England return as future was in doubt

England manager Gareth Southgate has made contact with Arsenal’s Ben White over a return to the international scene following the defender’s mysterious World Cup departure.

The defender left the Three Lions’ squad halfway through their World Cup campaign in Qatar and the Gunners star has not been called up since.

At the time, the Football Association cited ‘personal reasons’ for White’s sudden exit but it was never been revealed what really happened at the World Cup.

Having missed out on the last round of international matches, many thought White’s England career was under threat, given the secrecy behind his departure in Qatar. However, the Daily Mail have reported that Southgate has made contact with the 25-year-old over a return.

Southgate names his squad for next month’s Euro 2024 fixtures against Malta and North Macedonia on Wednesday and it will be interesting to see if White is included.

The Arsenal star is a key player for Mikel Arteta and his versatility will always be useful on the international stage.

The 25-year-old has had a good season at the Emirates playing as a right-back and given all the talent the defender has, it would be a shame to see it not utilised by Southgate for England.