Good news for Liverpool fans as Fabrizio Romano states Man City are not entering race for Reds target

Man City have not entered the race for Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister despite reports stating that the Premier League champions are ready to challenge Liverpool for the World Cup winner.

The Merseyside club have been chasing the midfielder over recent weeks and it was reported over the weekend that Liverpool are close to agreeing personal terms with the Brighton star and want a deal done as soon as possible to avoid anyone else entering the race.

Liverpool fans would have been given a scare today as it was reported by the Daily Mirror’s David McDonnell that Man City had entered the race for Mac Allister and are ready to go head-to-head with Liverpool over the transfer.

? Manchester City are ready to go head-to-head with Liverpool in the race to sign Alexis Mac Allister. (Source: @DiscoMirror) pic.twitter.com/Lwi4gNrgDW — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) May 22, 2023

However, Fabrizio Romano has reported this afternoon that Man City have not entered the race for Mac Allister as of now and reaffirmed that Liverpool are close to a full agreement over personal terms with the player and are waiting on the final details to be resolved.

This will come as good news to Liverpool fans as it seems that the Merseyside club are closing in on the Argentina star.

The World Cup winner should make a big difference to Jurgen Klopp’s struggling midfield and will be the first piece in the German’s plan to guide his team back to the top of the Premier League.