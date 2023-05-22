Harry Kane sends important message to Tottenham amid Manchester United transfer interest

Harry Kane has sent a clear message to Tottenham about what they need to do to improve next season amid transfer rumours linking him with Manchester United.

The England international is approaching the final year of his contract and will surely be of interest to a number of top clubs this summer, with Man Utd most strongly linked with him by the Manchester Evening News and others.

Kane would be a dream signing for the Red Devils after another prolific season, with the 29-year-old scoring 28 league goals, behind only Manchester City’s Erling Haaland in the rankings this term.

United have struggled for goals, relying mainly on Marcus Rashford to get them out of trouble after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and a lack of impact from the likes of Anthony Martial and Wout Weghorst.

MUFC will surely be interested to see that Kane now doesn’t sound entirely happy with how things are going at Spurs, admitting that conversations need to be had about the direction of the club ahead of next season.

“I think there’s a conversation to be had, in terms of some of the values of the club,” Kane was quoted by the Times. “We’ve had many conversations before like that, how we can improve, and that will be the case again.”