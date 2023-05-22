PL star who Newcastle asked about last summer could now leave in cut-price transfer

Newcastle United reportedly asked about the potential transfer of Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes last summer and could now get the chance to snap him up on the cheap.

The Foxes are in real danger at the moment as they remain 19th in the Premier League table and facing a late scramble to stay up, and one imagines their relegation to the Championship would likely see them lose a number of their best players.

Barnes is one of those, with the Daily Mail reporting that Aston Villa are now among his suitors, while Newcastle also have a past interest, and these clubs could now sign the 25-year-old on a cut-price deal.

There’s no doubt that Barnes is too good to be playing in the Championship, so Leicester will surely have a battle on their hands persuading him to stay at the King Power Stadium.

Even if Leicester do manage some late form that helps to secure their Premier League survival, it won’t be easy to persuade talents like Barnes to stick around if there’s only going to be another relegation battle again next season.

Newcastle will likely be able to offer Champions League football next term and a quality attacking talent like Barnes would be ideal to help them in this exciting next phase in their development.

