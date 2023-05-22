Huge news coming out of France as Neymar in talks with Premier League giants over summer move

The future of Neymar has been a topic of discussion in France throughout recent weeks and now reports are stating that the Brazilian superstar has begun talks with Man United over a summer move.

Ever since PSG ultras arrived at Neymar’s house at the start of May and began chanting for him to leave their club, reports have been consistent in stating that the 31-year-old is now considering leaving Paris.

L’Equipe have reported on Monday that PSG and Man United have entered talks over the possibility of bringing Neymar to Old Trafford and should the forward want to leave, the Ligue 1 leaders will not stand in his way.

The report claims that several Premier League clubs have begun talks with PSG relating to the superstar, but those with Man United are the most advanced at this stage.

Man United are said to favour a loan initially for Neymar, while PSG would prefer a permanent transfer. A big player in any potential deal is said to be Casemiro as the Brazilian is believed to be pushing United to move for his fellow countrymen.

Chelsea are also said to still be monitoring the player’s situation, but their failure to qualify for the Champions League gives Erik ten Hag and Man United a huge advantage in bringing the superstar to Old Trafford in what would be a massive story this summer.