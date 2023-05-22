Manchester United, Tottenham, and Newcastle United may reportedly get the chance to sign Leicester City playmaker James Maddison on the cheap this summer.

The England international is one of a number of big names who could surely leave the King Power Stadium for below market value if Leicester end up getting relegated this season.

The Foxes don’t have long to save themselves, and it could be that they’re now facing the reality of losing Maddison for below £50million, with the likes of Tottenham and Newcastle United interested, according to the Daily Mail.

Maddison has also been mentioned as an option for Man Utd in a recent report from ESPN, with Erik ten Hag said to be keen on bringing in a younger alternative to Christian Eriksen.

Maddison is surely good enough to have an impact at any of the aforementioned clubs, though one imagines he’s more likely to opt for Newcastle or United, who are closing in on Champions League qualification, while Spurs have recently slipped away.

It’s a big blow for Tottenham, though, as they’d surely benefit greatly from a signing like this to help get them back to their best next season.