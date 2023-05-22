Jermaine Jenas blasts Leeds players for what they did at London Stadium

Leeds United are on the verge of being relegated back to the Championship.

The Whites’ fight for Premier League survival is going to go to the final day when they will not only need a result at home against Tottenham Hotspur, but they’ll need fellow strugglers Everton to slip up when they host Bournemouth.

Forcing a final-day shootout, last weekend’s damaging 3-1 defeat against West Ham more or less sealed the Yorkshire-based club’s fate.

And speaking on Match of the Day 2 on Sunday night, former pro-Jermaine Jenas slammed the Leeds United squad for their woeful body language.

“With regards to body language after the game I saw players on their knees, dejected – almost accepted that they are going down. And then the messaging from the manager and from the players, all I can hope is that the internal message is very different,” Jenas said.

“It’s quite damning and I don’t know if it’s reverse phycology but it’s very strange.”