Leicester City keen to sign PSG midfielder; he will make decision on his future soon

Leicester City FC
Posted by

According to recent reports, Leicester City have ‘already expressed an interest’ in signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Ayman Kari.

That’s according to reports in the French media, which claim the young Frenchman is a genuine summer target for the Foxes.

The Premier League outfit aren’t the only club in the mix to sign the 18-year-old though. Fellow French sides Clermont and Stade Rennes are also believed to be big admirers.

More Stories / Latest News
“He’s focused on the field” – Agent of goalkeeper who is wanted by Premier League clubs gives update on client’s future
Chelsea add 25-year-old Inter Milan star to summer shortlist
Arsenal hold transfer talks with representatives of Premier League winner

Ahead of the summer window, the midfielder, who has several options, is believed to decide on his future in the coming weeks, but no final transfer decision has yet to be made.

Leicester City’s hopes of securing the talented teenager’s signature will certainly be boosted should they beat the drop and stay in the Premier League next season.

More Stories Ayman Kari

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.