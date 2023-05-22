Liverpool are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in the potential transfer of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

Arsenal have previously been mentioned as showing an interest in Guehi by Fabrizio Romano in his CaughtOffside column, while he also suggested there were other Premier League clubs also looking at the former Chelsea youngster.

Now a few more names have been revealed in a report from the Daily Mail, who claim Liverpool are joining the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham in the running for the 22-year-old.

Guehi has been rock solid in Palace’s defence this season and looks good enough to make the step up to a bigger club in the near future.

Arsenal surely need better depth in defence after the injury to William Saliba hit them so hard towards the end of this season, with the likes of Rob Holding and Jakub Kiwior not quite looking good enough as backup options.

Liverpool, meanwhile, would do well to think about bringing younger defenders in as the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip are no longer at the peak of their powers.

The Mail suggest Guehi could cost as much as £50million, however, so it remains to be seen if any of these clubs will be willing to go quite that high for the England international.