Klopp confirms Liverpool ace is leaving, pays tribute to player’s “professionalism and ability”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo will be leaving the club at the end of his loan spell this season.

The 26-year-old has become something of a forgotten man at Anfield, having made just one competitive appearance for the Reds over the entire campaign.

All in all, this was a transfer to forget for Liverpool, but Klopp was keen to pay tribute to him anyway with some kind words about his professionalism throughout this difficult spell on Merseyside.

See below for Klopp’s quotes, tweeted by journalist Fabrizio Romano, who adds that Arthur will be on the market this summer as Juventus unsurprisingly look to sell…

Jurgen Klopp confirms Arthur Melo exit: “I would like to wish the best to Arthur as his loan period comes to an end — his professionalism and ability were clear to all who worked with him”. ? #LFC Arthur will leave Juventus this summer — he will be available on the market. pic.twitter.com/xroa8oGJkE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 22, 2023

Arthur initially showed some promise in his early days at Barcelona, but the last few years have been difficult for him and it remains to be seen who’ll show an interest in him this summer.

Liverpool, meanwhile, surely have to spend big money on new midfielders this summer after a difficult campaign.