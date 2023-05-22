Klopp confirms Liverpool ace is leaving, pays tribute to player’s “professionalism and ability”

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo will be leaving the club at the end of his loan spell this season.

The 26-year-old has become something of a forgotten man at Anfield, having made just one competitive appearance for the Reds over the entire campaign.

All in all, this was a transfer to forget for Liverpool, but Klopp was keen to pay tribute to him anyway with some kind words about his professionalism throughout this difficult spell on Merseyside.

See below for Klopp’s quotes, tweeted by journalist Fabrizio Romano, who adds that Arthur will be on the market this summer as Juventus unsurprisingly look to sell…

More Stories / Latest News
“Zero tolerance!” – Man United star latest to offer support to Vini Jr
Man Utd staff have checked on two transfer targets worth combined £210m, Chelsea also interested in both players
“He’s focused on the field” – Agent of goalkeeper who is wanted by Premier League clubs gives update on client’s future

Arthur initially showed some promise in his early days at Barcelona, but the last few years have been difficult for him and it remains to be seen who’ll show an interest in him this summer.

Liverpool, meanwhile, surely have to spend big money on new midfielders this summer after a difficult campaign.

More Stories Arthur Melo Jurgen Klopp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.