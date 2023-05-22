Tottenham eyeing 21-year-old with €100m release clause who’s expected to seal summer transfer

Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is reportedly likely to seal a transfer away from his current club this summer, with plenty of interest emerging.

Tottenham are said to be among the 21-year-old’s suitors as they look for a long-term replacement for the ageing and out-of-form Hugo Lloris, while the likes of Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid, Villarreal and Porto could also be in for him, according to The Athletic.

Spurs surely need to make a significant investment in a top ‘keeper, with Lloris proving a great servant to the north London club for over a decade now, and looking like someone who won’t be easy to replace.

Mamardashvili has shown immense potential, and was in particularly eye-catching form last night as he helped Valencia to a 1-0 win over Real Madrid in La Liga.

The Athletic report that the Georgia international has a release clause worth around €100million, though it’s possible he’ll be able to move for less than that.

Another target for Spurs is Brentford ‘keeper David Raya, as previously reported by Ben Jacobs in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.