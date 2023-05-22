Bid prepared: Man United set to rival Chelsea for potential €70million transfer

Manchester United are reportedly set to rival Chelsea for the potential transfer of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic this summer.

The Red Devils could have the edge over the Blues for Vlahovic, as the Serbia international would supposedly rather move to a club playing in the Champions League, according to Football Transfers.

Vlahovic hasn’t quite been at his best for Juventus, but it seems he still won’t come cheap as the report claims Man Utd will try offering around €70million to prise him away from the Serie A giants.

Despite his struggles at Juve, Vlahovic previously looked an outstanding young talent during his time at Fiorentina, and United will no doubt feel it’s worth gambling on him now and seeing if they can get him back to his best.

Erik ten Hag needs to make changes up front this summer after an over-reliance on Marcus Rashford for goals for much of this season, with a lack of impact from the likes of Anthony Martial and loan signing Wout Weghorst.

Chelsea also urgently need more goals in their ranks, but it seems their lack of European football is going to hurt them here.