Man Utd staff have checked on two transfer targets worth combined £210m, Chelsea also interested in both players

Manchester United have reportedly had senior staff check on both Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic recently.

Chelsea are also said to have an interest in both players ahead of this summer, though neither player will come cheap, according to the Daily Mail.

The report states that Napoli want as much as £130million for Osimhen, while it’ll take around £80m to prise Vlahovic away from Juventus.

Osimhen has helped fire Napoli to the title in Serie A, while Vlahovic has also had moments of real quality in his career in Italy so far, though he looked more promising at former club Fiorentina than he has with his current employers.

It will be interesting to see if Man Utd or Chelsea can perhaps persuade Juve to let Vlahovic go, though Osimhen possibly seems a bit too ambitious for either club, especially Chelsea, given that they won’t have European football next season.

If Vlahovic could revive his form in the Premier League, he could be a valuable asset for either side, with United in need of a focal point who can offer more of a goal threat than loan signing Wout Weghorst, while Chelsea surely have to bring in an upgrade on flops like Romelu Lukaku, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Kai Havertz.