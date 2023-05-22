Man United star explains why Ten Hag has ‘surprised’ squad

Manchester United are on the verge of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

The Red Devils, should they finish in the Premier League’s top-four, will play top-tier European football next campaign, and with an FA Cup final still to come against rivals Manchester City, the red half of Manchester’s season could be about to get a whole lot better.

Not only that but after beating Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United in the final of the Carabao Cup earlier in the season, manager Erik Ten Hag, who joined from Ajax last summer, already has one major trophy to his name.

And according to midfielder Casemiro, the Dutchman’s determination to bring even more silverware to Old Trafford has left the Manchester United squad pleasantly ‘surprised’.

Signed from Real Madrid last summer, Casemiro has already become a fan-favourite among the United-faithful, and after scoring the winning goal against Bournemouth last weekend, the Brazilian’s contributions have helped put the side on the brink of securing Champions League qualification.

What has Casemiro said about Erik Ten Hag?

Speaking to reporters after the Red Devils’ away win against the Cherries, Casemiro lauded his boss and revealed how the rest of the squad has been speaking about their manager’s winning mentality.

“He has surprised me a lot with his ambition,” the ex-Real Madrid star said, as quoted by MEN.

“We have been talking among us, and we have been saying that he is a little bit heavy because he always likes to win.

“He is asking for more because for him 100 per cent is not enough. We have to give more than 100 per cent. He works a lot and is very ambitious. He has the ambition to change the whole club.

“He is a manager who has the respect from all the players and the fans as well. But I think we need to give him time because despite the fact we have already won one title and are quite close to the Champions League, we need more time to grow up.

“We can see he is changing a lot of things within the club. He is always showing ambition to win.”

Casemiro’s comments bode well for the side. The club’s owners may be facing an uncertain future but when it comes to their manager, the squad, as well as the fans, will feel they have finally found the right man to help continue Sir Alex Ferguson’s trophy-winning traditions.