Manchester United targeting potential £60m transfer to partner Harry Kane up front

Manchester United are reportedly targeting Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund, though he could cost as much as £60million.

The talented young Denmark international has shown himself to be an outstanding talent in Serie A in recent times, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him earn a big move soon.

According to Football Transfers, Man Utd have an interest in Hojlund, but will struggle to get the 20-year-old in for less than £60m, which could be a significant investment as it’s claimed they actually want him as a potential partner for Harry Kane, rather than as an alternative target in that area of the pitch.

Kane surely won’t be leaving Tottenham for a rival on the cheap, so we could potentially see the Red Devils spend the bulk of their budget on strikers this summer if they do indeed decide to make these two players their top priorities.

Hojlund looks to have a big future in the game, and one imagines there’ll also be other top clubs from around Europe looking at his situation.

The young forward has also been linked with Chelsea by the Daily Mail, while Italian outlet Calciomercato claimed that Arsenal were keen on him.