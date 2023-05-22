Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United are reportedly among the clubs interested in the potential transfer of Ajax attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

The Ghana international has been in superb form this season, scoring a total of 22 goals in all competitions for club and country, including impressing at the 2022 World Cup.

According to The Athletic, Kudus is expected to leave Ajax this summer and will likely cost around £40million, with the Premier League looking a potential destination.

Kudus is a versatile attacking player who could improve a number of top teams, and it’s not too surprising to see the likes of Arsenal tracking him.

The Gunners have narrowly missed out on the Premier League title and a signing like Kudus could help them close the gap on Manchester City next season.

Man Utd have had a frustrating season and might also feel they’re not too far away from challenging for the title, but it will undoubtedly require a bit more spark in attack from someone like Kudus.

The 22-year-old would also undoubtedly be an attractive target for Newcastle as they prepare for a likely campaign in the Champions League next season, with Eddie Howe likely to require further strengthening of his squad.