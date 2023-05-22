Newcastle United are reportedly back in for the potential transfer of Flamengo and Brazil wonderkid Matheus Franca.

The 19-year-old was the subject of a €20million bid from Newcastle in January, which Flamengo turned down, but it now seems the Magpies are set to try again for a move this summer, while other clubs will now also be in the race for his signature, according to Coluna do Fla.

Franca looks a huge talent and it’s not surprising to see this level of interest in him ahead of the summer, with Newcastle doing well with similar recruitment to this since their Saudi takeover.

Despite huge financial power, NUFC have mostly signed talented young players with their peak years ahead of them, rather than opting for superstar signings who might be more likely to deliver straight away.

Franca looks like another who could fit in well alongside the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Sven Botman and Alexander Isak in this ever-improving Eddie Howe side.

The report adds that Juventus could also be in for Franca this summer, so it remains to be seen how easy it will be for Newcastle to get this deal done.