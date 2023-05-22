Newcastle to re-open talks for former transfer target after €20m bid was turned down

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United are reportedly back in for the potential transfer of Flamengo and Brazil wonderkid Matheus Franca.

The 19-year-old was the subject of a €20million bid from Newcastle in January, which Flamengo turned down, but it now seems the Magpies are set to try again for a move this summer, while other clubs will now also be in the race for his signature, according to Coluna do Fla.

Franca looks a huge talent and it’s not surprising to see this level of interest in him ahead of the summer, with Newcastle doing well with similar recruitment to this since their Saudi takeover.

Despite huge financial power, NUFC have mostly signed talented young players with their peak years ahead of them, rather than opting for superstar signings who might be more likely to deliver straight away.

Matheus Franca to Newcastle?
More Stories / Latest News
Standout Leeds United attacker wanted by Serie A duo
PIF to make marquee signing for Howe as hope for UCL football to be secured tonight
Newcastle and Man United set for transfer battle for Premier League midfielder

Franca looks like another who could fit in well alongside the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Sven Botman and Alexander Isak in this ever-improving Eddie Howe side.

The report adds that Juventus could also be in for Franca this summer, so it remains to be seen how easy it will be for Newcastle to get this deal done.

More Stories Matheus França

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.