PIF to make marquee signing for Howe as hope for UCL football to be secured tonight

Newcastle United FC
Newcastle United’s owners reportedly look ready to give the green light for funds to be allocated for marquee signings this summer once the club seals Champions League qualification as expected this evening.

Eddie Howe’s side are on the brink of qualification for Europe’s top club competition after Liverpool dropped points at the weekend, and that’ll open doors to bigger-name signings in the next transfer window.

According to latest reports, it should make it easier for Newcastle to lure targets like Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay and Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse to St James’ Park once Champions League football is mathematically secured.

It could even boost the club’s rumoured pursuit of Neymar, though it remains to be seen how much truth there is to those stories.

Still, it’s now widely expected that Newcastle investors PIF will be able to deliver one or two high-profile signings to the club this summer in what will undoubtedly be a big boost for Howe’s project.

