Phil Hay’s latest update on 49ers takeover is music to Leeds fans’ ears

Leeds United are facing an uncertain future.

Not only are the Yorkshire giants genuine candidates to be relegated back to the Championship, but with owner Andrea Radrizzani contemplating selling the club, fans face an anxious wait to learn the club’s fate ahead of next season.

However, although the side’s chances of Premier League survival are set to go to the final day when they will host Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road, hopes of a potential takeover have been handed a boost.

Writing in a recent article, The Athletic’s Leeds United journalist Phil Hay provided a positive update, suggesting that talks between Radrizzani and the 49ers Enterprise have recently ‘intensified’.

“Over the past couple of weeks, talks between majority shareholder Andrea Radrizzani and minority group 49ers Enterprises have intensified about how the boardroom will look if relegation bites,” Hay wrote.

“A deal for Radrizzani to sell to 49ers Enterprises is already in place should Leeds stay up but the Americans are keen on buying control regardless, and are actively discussing an arrangement which allows them to move to a majority position in the EFL.”