Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson is of the opinion that the Gunners should try and sign Romelu Lukaku this summer to lead the line for them.

Despite Arsenal failing to hold out for the Premier League title this season, they will be looking forward to Champions League football next year at the Emirates for the first time since 2017.

With their European status now confirmed, they’ve been linked lately with the likes of Declan Rice, Moises Caicedo and as of this morning per David Ornstein, Ilkay Gundogan.

These are some big names in the world of European football and Merson has thrown another name out there in Lukaku, with the Gunners having Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus as the only striker options at the club.

“Arsenal need a centre forward. They need someone who is going to get them 25 goals a season,” Merson told GIVEMESPORT.

“I’m not having a go at Gabriel Jesus. He’s a very good player and he’s been a brilliant signing. But he’s not going to get you the goals you need on his own.

“Romelu Lukaku might be available. The 30-year-old is an out-and-out centre-forward. He will stay up front and back into players. That might help Arsenal.”

It’s a fair take from Merson, with Jesus scoring just ten goals this season and missing 15 games through injury.

Being linked with a man of Lukaku’s stature though is new territory for Arsenal though, with the Belgian costing Chelsea £97.5million when they signed him from Inter Mlian in 2021, so while they might not have to pay a fee of a similar size to get him to the club, they may have to come close to a club record fee to bring him in.