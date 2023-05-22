Gabby Agbonlahor is of the opinion that if Liverpool start next season as badly as they did this year, they could part ways with Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds picked up just 16 points from their opening ten games of the league season this year, including a 4-1 loss to Napoli in their first Champions League group stage match, but fast forward to now, they have picked up form across the season as they still hold a slim chance of achieving Champions League football, sitting 5th in the table.

This will also be the first season since 2020/21 that they haven’t won a trophy but despite their turnaround over the course of this campaign, Agbonlahor told Talksport that Klopp could be in danger if he engineers a repeat of the start of this season’s form next year.

“The standards they’ve set over the past few campaigns, I think this season has been really bad for them. They’re 22 points behind City.”

“If they start next season badly, I wouldn’t be surprised if Klopp gets sacked.”

It’s a bold claim from Agbonlahor, but with the additions Liverpool are expected to make this season, especially in the midfield, we could be seeing a revitalised Reds side next year.