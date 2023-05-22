Spurs in race to sign £35m Premier League goalkeeper

Brentford FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham Hotspur are in the running to sign Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

That’s according to a recent report from 90min, who claim the Lilywhites have had the Spanish keeper on their shortlist for some time.

Raya, 27, is set to leave the Bees at the end of the season with leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reporting that a fee of around £35m (€40m) would be enough to prize him away from the Community Stadium.

And although likely to have several clubs trying to sign him once the transfer window opens next month, Spurs, who will be in need of a new number one ahead of Hugo Lloris’ likely exit, are viewed as a genuine destination for the 27-year-old.

More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham eyeing 21-year-old with €100m release clause who’s expected to seal summer transfer
Manchester United star ‘keen’ on joining loaning club permanently
Arsenal, Man Utd & Newcastle tracking star who could be cleared for £40m transfer

With the Londoners still deciding who their next manager will be, as well as being in the process of hiring a new sporting director, there remains a lot of uncertainty, especially when it comes to transfer targets.

However, when it comes to Raya, regardless of which club end up sealing his signature, already touted as one of the Premier League’s most commanding shot-stoppers, the future certainly looks bright for the former Blackburn keeper.

More Stories David Raya

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.