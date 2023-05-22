Standout Leeds United attacker wanted by Serie A duo

Despite only signing for the club last summer, according to recent reports, Leeds United attacker Wilfried Gnonto could be heading for an end-of-season transfer with two Serie A clubs chasing his signature.

That’s according to a recent written report from Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sports Witness), who claim the young winger is wanted by Lazio and Fiorentina.

Arriving from FC Zurich 12 months ago, Gnonto, 19, has enjoyed an impressive breakthrough campaign in the Premier League.

Starting in 14 league matches, the 19-year-old, who is best known for his explosive style of play, has scored two goals and provided four assists.

However, despite being an Elland Road crowd favourite, the future remains uncertain for the former Inter Milan academy graduate.

With Leeds United facing the very real possibility of being relegated back to the Championship, Gnonto, undoubtedly one of the side’s most valuable players, could be sacrificed in order to ease financial concerns.

And according to these latest reports, at least two Italian sides are ‘in pole position’ to bring the exciting winger back to his homeland in time for next season.