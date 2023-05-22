“Top of that list” – Jamie Carragher labels Man City’s Pep Guardiola the greatest of all time

Man City were crowned Premier League champions again this weekend and the conversation coming out of the achievement has seen many people now label Pep Guardiola the greatest manager of all time.

The league win made it five titles out of six seasons as the dynasty the Spanish coach has created at the Manchester club continues to grow. The Citizens are only getting started this season as well, as the FA Cup and Champions League are still up for grabs with City looking to complete a historic treble – the second team in English football history to do so.

This would see Guardiola certainly crowned the GOAT in the eyes of many football fans but it is more than the trophies that make the Man City manager special.

The former Barcelona boss is constantly changing the game with his tactics and elevating his team to further heights, and that is the reason why Jamie Carragher thinks Guardiola is the best to ever do it.

Jamie Carragher labels Man City’s Pep Guardiola the greatest of all time

Speaking on Sky Sports about Guardiola, Carragher stated that the Man City boss will be top of the list of names considered the greatest managers of all time.

“He is the most important person at Manchester City; not Haaland, not De Bruyne, and maybe not even the money. Right now in terms of the domination they have had in terms of five titles in six years under Pep Guardiola,” the pundit said.

“I think we are watching one of the greatest managers of all time. He is going to be talked about like Rinus Michels, Arrigo Sacchi, Johan Cruyff and I think he will be on top of that list.”