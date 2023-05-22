Tottenham may miss out on Premier League star as Levy wants to pay only half of asking price

Tottenham are one of several Premier League clubs in the market for a goalkeeper this summer and the North London club may miss out on one of their top targets as Daniel Levy will only pay half of the player’s asking price.

Hugo Lloris is set to leave Spurs at the end of the season and who Tottenham will sign to replace him remains unknown.

Brentford’s David Raya is a top target of Levy’s as the 27-year-old has been impressive once again this season. However, Tottenham could miss out on the Spanish keeper as the Spurs chairman want to pay only half of his asking price.

According to the Daily Mail, Brentford boss Thomas Frank said after Saturday’s match with Spurs that the price on his goalkeeper’s head was £40m, but Levy sees £20m as a more realistic fee.

With Chelsea and Man United also on the lookout for a new goalkeeper, Tottenham’s reluctance to match Brentford’s fee could see the North London club miss out.

If either of the two other clubs just simply matches the asking price, then the Bees are more likely to do business with that club.

This would be a typical thing to happen under Levy’s watch as it would be silly to miss out on one of your top targets over just £20m.