Transfer news: De Jong on Man Utd approach, Chelsea bid for Vlahovic, questions over Vinicius’ Real Madrid future & more

AC Milan

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli: “Brahim has unique skills and I believe the desire would be to keep him. We need a strong striker to join us in the summer. De Ketelaere to leave or stay? I don’t know, we’ll see at the end of the season.”

Al Rayyan

Former Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim has just signed his contract as new Al Rayyan manager. Jardim has signed until June 2025, with the deal set to be announced.

Barcelona

Barcelona vice president Rafa Yuste confirms: “Deco will be the new director, he will join the club and he will work together with Mateu Alemany.”

Deco will take the role of Jordi Cruyff, who is leaving the club.

Frenkie de Jong: “Feeling after the club wanted to get rid of me for €80m last summer? Well… you don’t know how things go. Maybe this summer it will be different again, but I feel good here.”

Xavi considers Frenkie as crucial player for his project.

Bayern Munich

Konrad Laimer has already signed the contract as new FC Bayern player, medicals completed months ago. The deal is 100% confirmed.

Speaking after RB Leipzig’s game against Bayern, Laimer said: “I can’t confirm it yet, but my contract is expiring and I definitely like it here…”

There’s no change to the situation with Joshua Kimmich. He’s considered untouchable at Bayern and there are no plans to negotiate for him this summer. Despite links with Barcelona, he’s not on the market as he is considered a crucial part of Bayern’s project.

Brighton

Brighton are now set to complete James Milner deal on free transfer — the club feel it will be done and sealed soon, despite the interest of other clubs, including Leeds. De Zerbi wants Milner and talks already took place. Next one: Mahmoud Dahoud, on a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund.

Chelsea

Despite rumours, Chelsea haven’t sent a €80m bid for Dusan Vlahovic, as of now. He’s one of many strikers appreciated at the club but no bid/talks. They will go for a new number 9 and they know Vlahovic well, but there are no bids or verbal proposals yet, he’s just one of many names on their list. Bayern and Manchester United also remain in the race for Vlahovic — but they’re still waiting for Juventus’ decision.

Chelsea invested €15m fixed fee plus €5m add-ons for Cesare Casadei last summer in order to anticipate three more clubs — they’re happy with his development this year. After a positive loan spell at Reading, Casadei has two goals and one assist in his first game at the U20 World Cup tonight.

Juventus

Massimiliano Allegri on his future: “I’m staying here at Juventus, 100 per cent — I’m under contract here. After that, it’s not up to me to decide.”

Meanwhile, Juve are waiting for the green light from Napoli to complete the appointment of Cristiano Giuntoli as their new director.

Liverpool

Liverpool want to resolve final details of Alexis Mac Allister deal as soon as possible to avoid competition; full agreement on personal terms is really close. Mac Allister’s plan is to leave Brighton early in the window, and the move could be done and sealed in June.

Manchester City

Erling Haaland after getting his Premier League medal: “Unreal, honestly. I don’t know what to say. It’s just unreal and I’m so happy!”

Talks will continue in the next few days between Ilkay Gundogan’s camp and Manchester City — new proposal will be valid until June 2024 plus one year as option. Gundogan has not rejected or accepted any bid as of now. Barcelona proposal remains valid. The race is open.