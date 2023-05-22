Video: Emotional Liverpool star spotted in tears after Roberto Firmino’s last match at Anfield

Liverpool’s clash with Aston Villa on Saturday was the last that will be played by Roberto Firmino at Anfield and the occasion seemed to get a little too much for one Reds star.

The Brazilian scored to help Jurgen Klopp’s men to a 1-1 draw but the result didn’t matter on the day when saying goodbye to the Liverpool legend.

Firmino got an incredible reception from an emotional Anfield faithful but that was not limited to the fans.

After the match, Kostas Tsimikas was spotted in tears, but the reason for this is uncertain. It is assumed that the occasion got a bit much for the Greek star as Firmino is loved by everyone in Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

