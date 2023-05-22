Video: Liverpool squad serenade Roberto Firmino with chant at farewell dinner

Last Saturday’s match between Liverpool and Aston Villa was Roberto Firmino’s last game at Anfield before leaving in the summer and on Sunday night the squad got together for a farewell dinner and a sing-along.

The Brazilian is leaving the Merseyside club at the end of the season after spending the last eight years with the club and the Liverpool squad wanted to say farewell with a special dinner on Sunday evening.

After being presented with some gifts by captain Jordan Henderson, the midfielder started a rendition of the Brazilian’s chant “Si Senor”, in what turned out to be a lovely moment for the departing star.