Video: The Nick Pope save that confirmed Newcastle’s Champions League qualification

Newcastle and Leicester played out a 0-0 draw at St. James’ Park on Monday night and a last-minute save from Nick Pope helped confirm the Magpies’ qualification for the Champions League.

The point sees Newcastle move four points ahead of Liverpool with one game to go and although they have qualified for Europe’s biggest competition, the draw means they could now lose third place to Man United.

However, it took a last-minute save from Nick Pope to help them confirm qualification at home tonight, a save that could also have huge ramifications for Leicester as the Foxes look into the eyes of relegation this weekend.