Video: “Very lucky” – former Premier League referee can’t explain why Mings wasn’t sent off for tackle on Liverpool’s Gakpo

Liverpool and Aston Villa played out a 1-1 draw at Anfield on Saturday but the home side were baffled as to why Tyrone Mings was not sent off during the clash for a challenge on Cody Gakpo.

During the first half, Mings clearly caught the Dutch star with a dangerously high boot to the chest, which left visible stud marks all over the Liverpool star’s body.

Speaking on Sky Sports News on Monday, former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher was baffled as to why the Villa man was not sent for an early shower and could not explain the decision.

“I thought it was a red card, I can’t explain it,” a baffled Gallagher stated on Sky Sports News’s Ref Watch.

“When you are face to face with somebody and you lead with your studs and your studs are that high, he caught him top of the chest, there is stud marks all up his chest. His argument is that he gets the ball, but as we said earlier in the season, because you get the ball it doesn’t negate that.

“For me, if you put your studs that high into someone’s chest, you are very, very lucky to still be on the field.”