John Stones says that Manchester City will not take their foot off the pedal when it comes to winning more honours after they lifted the Premier League trophy yesterday.

City beat Chelsea 1-0 yesterday at the Etihad, before proceeding to lift the Premier League trophy, the third straight season they’ve done so and the seventh time overall.

Their league win this season also puts them a third of the way closer to winning the league, FA Cup and Champions League treble, the first time a team will have achieved that since the Manchester United team of 1999.

Speaking after the celebrations yesterday (quotes. via the Independent), Stones, who is now a five-time Premier League winner at City, praised his side’s winning desire.

“The hunger is there and we know what’s ahead of us now, that we can try and make some more history. I don’t think I had time to doubt what we can do. I think it was just focusing on what was ahead of us, focusing on winning.

“We’ve done it so many times now. We just came on this run, and it’s just incredible what kind of team we’ve got.”

Stones joined City from Everton in 2016 and despite a slow start to his time there, has gone from strength to strength over the past couple of seasons, playing a crucial part in his side’s success and the 28-year old couldn’t hide his happiness at how well he’s doing at this moment in his career, while also demonstrating his ability to play in midfield.

“ I’ve been here nearly seven years now and we just keep going from strength to strength with the players that we’ve got, the team that we’ve got and the improvement. The titles that we’ve won – I think it speaks for itself.

“I absolutely love it [in midfield]. It’s something new for me that I’m learning, giving my everything, every game.”

As Stones says, the hard work doesn’t stop here, as they now prepare for their FA Cup and Champions League finals at the start of June.