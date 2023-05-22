West Ham interested in signing defender from fellow Premier League side this summer

West Ham are said to be plotting a move for Wolves defender Max Kiilman this summer with their defence in need of reinforcements.

Their interest in Kilman comes from the Daily Mail, who say that the 25-year old is one of David Moyes’ “more achievable” targets this summer as he looks to re-energise his defence.

With Angelo Ogbonna turning 35 tomorrow, Kurt Zouma, Thilo Kehrer and Nayef Aguerd represent the more youthful side of the Hammers’ central defensive department, but with Zouma suffering a few injuries this season, the Hammers defence isn’t as settled as it may seem.

The Daily Mail say that Moyes has earmarked Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Piero Hincapie and Kilman as his three targets for the summer, with the latter valued at €25million by Transfermarkt.

Kilman (right) battles with Leicester’s Jamie Vardy

Standing at 6ft 4in, he is adept at bringing the ball out from the back and more importantly, he would be a welcome fresh pair of legs in defence for the Hammers, with a bruised ankle the only injury he has suffered over his five years at Wolves.

Kilman, a former England futsal player, joined Wolves from Maidenhead in 2018 and has gone on to make 106 appearances for the Midlands side.

 

