Worry for Arsenal as European giants enter the race for West Ham’s Declan Rice

West Ham’s Declan Rice is the number one transfer target for Arsenal this summer but things have got a little complicated as Bayern Munich have entered the race for the midfielder.

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Thomas Tuchel wants to bring England international to Germany and the Bayern board is 100 per cent behind his decision and will try to bring the West Ham star to the Allianz Arena.

Talks are said to have been held between Rice and the German champions with Tuchel said to be very involved in the transfer.

Plettenberg states that Bayern Munich are aware of Arsenal’s interest in the £70m target and realise that a transfer will be very difficult as it is highly likely that Rice will want to remain in the Premier League.

News #Rice: He‘s one of the desired players of #Tuchel confirmed. Bayern bosses are als convinced that he’s the perfect defensive midfielder for Bayern. ?? There were talks with the players management

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are currently preparing their opening bid for Rice and will not start negotiations until the season is over.

It is uncertain whether the Gunners will now speed up their approach given Bayern’s interest as the longer this saga drags on the more chance of the North London club missing out on the England international.