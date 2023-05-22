“Zero tolerance!” – Man United star latest to offer support to Vini Jr

Manchester United’s Casemiro has become the latest big name to offer his public support to Real Madrid’s Vini Jr.

Sunday evening in La Liga saw Madrid’s wide-man subjected to racist abuse from Valencia fans.

Taunted during the game, Brazil’s Vini Jr was spotted arguing with fans in attendance at the Mestalla before a large-scale on-field altercation broke out between the two sides.

Sent off for throwing an arm at an opposition player, Real Madrid’s young number 22 was forced to make his way across the field and down the tunnel.

The unsavoury scenes didn’t end there though with large sections of the home supporters continuing to chant his name with some using the colour of his skin as means of insult.

In the wake of the incident, Madrid, according to Sky News, have recently opened legal proceedings against the abuse suffered, with Casemiro recently adding his support too.

Taking to his official social media, the former Real Madrid midfielder, posted a heartfelt message to his former teammate, but also an adamant one to the sport’s regulatory bodies.