AC Milan monitoring the situation of highly-rated Arsenal forward with uncertain future

The future of Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun is up in the air heading into the summer transfer window but it is being reported that AC Milan are one team that have an interest in the youngster.

The 21-year-old will return to Arsenal at the end of the season following a very successful loan spell at Stade Reims, where the striker has scored 20 goals across 35 Ligue 1 matches.

This has earned Balogun a lot of attention in recent months and it is uncertain whether Arsenal will sell him this summer in order to raise cash for other signings. Plenty of clubs are believed to be keeping an eye on the forward’s situation, but according to Todofichajes, AC Milan are one club ready to make a move.

Milan are said to be looking to invest in young players and with changes expected at the Serie A giants this summer, Balogun would be a great choice to start with.

At 21, it is time for the Arsenal star to settle at a club that can offer him regular minutes and teams do not come much bigger than AC Milan. Players such as Tammy Abraham have moved from England to Italy with great success in recent times, therefore, this could be a brilliant next step in the youngster’s career as game time will be hard to come by in North London.