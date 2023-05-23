Liverpool confident of clinching midfielder transfer but Pochettino’s Chelsea arrival could impact things

Liverpool are said to be confident over their transfer pursuit of Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, despite the possible looming threat of Chelsea.

This is according to CaughtOffside columnist Ben Jacobs, who says that things could possibly change once Mauricio Pochettino becomes Chelsea manager.

For now, however, it’s looking good for Liverpool in their pursuit of Mac Allister, with Jacobs explaining that the Reds have made significant progress on the player’s side, while Brighton’s asking price is expected to be around £60million.

“As things stand, Liverpool have made significant progress on the player side and are confident a deal can be done. They will want to move fast to ensure no Premier League suitor rivals them,” Jacobs explained.

“Chelsea have had other midfield targets, including Mac Allister’s Brighton teammate Moises Caicedo. But Mauricio Pochettino’s arrival might change things.

“The fee will be interesting and naturally informed by the level of interest. When Chelsea first seriously looked at Mac Allister, shortly after Graham Potter arrived, they valued him at under £40m. It’s likely to cost £60m+ now.

“Brighton won’t stand in Mac Allister’s way, but they will also ensure it’s a fantastic bit of business for the club, as they always do.”

Liverpool urgently need to make some changes in midfield this summer as James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are all leaving as free agents, while fans will also surely be keen to see upgrades on inconsistent performers like Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara.

Chelsea would also surely benefit from bringing in Mac Allister or someone similar after a dismal campaign at Stamford Bridge, with the likes of Enzo Fernandez, Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount not at their best in recent times.