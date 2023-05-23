Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has received interest from Serie A ahead of the summer as Mikel Arteta looks to reinvent the Gunners’ midfield.

This is according to John Cross of the Mirror, who cites that Partey is on the shortlist of some Italian clubs with Arteta keen to strengthen the Arsenal engine room as they prepare for Champions League football next season.

Gunners vice-captain Granit Xhaka is almost certainly going to leave this summer, with Bayer Leverkusen ready to pay €15million for his services, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Now Partey is expected to depart the club after three seasons at the Emirates with almost 100 appearances to his name.

Arsenal aren’t short of potential replacements for the pair should they both depart, with Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo two names that have been hotly linked with the North London side this summer, so could it be a case of two out, two in for Arteta?

When you consider the calibre and potential both of the linked targets carry, Arsenal fans will certainly be hoping the club can get the two deals over the line as they look to make a mark on European football next season.