Arsenal in talks to loan out 23-year-old, deal could include buy option

Arsenal are reportedly in talks with Burnley over the possible transfer of Albert Sambi Lokonga.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims Vincent Kompany would like to be reunited with the young midfielder following their time spent working together at Anderlecht.

Currently out on loan with Crystal Palace, Lokonga, 23, has struggled to become part of Mikel Arteta’s first-team plans, and with the Gunners set to prioritise a new midfielder in the summer transfer window, the 23-year-old is likely to be sacrificed in order to accommodate other targets; one of which being West Ham’s Declan Rice.

And with Kompany interested in offering Arsenal’s young midfielder another chance to prove his critics wrong, newly-promoted Burnley are understood to be discussing the possibility of loaning the Belgian with the option to sign him permanently further down the line.

During his two years with Arsenal, Lokonga, who has three years left on his deal, has featured in 39, in all competitions, but has so far failed to directly contribute to a single goal.