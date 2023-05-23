Arsenal offer star new deal but multiple clubs have also made transfer approaches

Arsenal have reportedly offered Reiss Nelson a new contract while other clubs also try to snap him up in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old is nearing the end of his current Gunners deal, and it remains to be seen if he’ll commit his future to the club after struggling to get into Mikel Arteta’s starting line up on a regular basis.

Nelson, who can play a variety of positions, is also likely to have other offers, with Fabrizio Romano tweeting below that clubs from England, Italy and France have also made approaches for the player, who now has a big decision to make…

Understand Arsenal new proposal to Reiss Nelson is long term deal valid for the next four years [June 2027] plus option for further season. Up to the player. ???? #AFC English, Italian and French clubs have approached Nelson over potential free move. pic.twitter.com/Ab1bnRwLCD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 23, 2023

Many Arsenal fans will surely hope Nelson can stay and continue to be a useful squad player, but it remains to be seen if he’ll feel that’s the right step for him in his career.

One imagines the England Under-21 international is good enough to play regularly for other Premier League clubs, or indeed elsewhere in Europe, and so now might be an ideal opportunity for him to try a new challenge.

In more positive news for Arsenal, Romano has also said that Bukayo Saka’s new contract at the Emirates Stadium has been signed and will be announced soon.